Yep, you heard that right--Whataburger is coming to Malvern!
Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton met last Wednesday at First National Title Company in Malvern with Jason Hablinski of Double H. Burger Company, and Camme Fell, Residential and Sales Commercial Leasing Agent with ArkBest Realty, to sign the relative documentation heralding the arrival of the national fast food chain to the local area. Executive Dir. of the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce, Lance Howell, was also in attendance at the signing.
The new restaurant will be built right next door to the Waffle House on MLK. Blvd.