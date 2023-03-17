The Lions Club welcomed Deonna Whatley, APRN, FNP-C at Baptist Health Family Clinic in Malvern, to speak at their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Whatley came to present information about the role of nurse practitioners in the rural healthcare field. She has been working in surgical and critical care nursing since earning her nursing degree in 1991, and she’s been serving patients as a nurse practitioner for the last five years.
Whatley started the conversation by offering helpful distinctions between her specific duties and those of other healthcare professionals.
“A lot of people don’t understand what a nurse practitioner is, and what we do bring to the community,” Whatley said.
“You’ll hear APRN, APN, Nurse Practitioner, you’ll hear a lot of different ways to say it, but it’ s all the same. We’re all nurses,” Whatley explained. “Every nurse practitioner is a registered nurse, and we have—some are master’s prepared, and some are doctoral prepared. So, sometimes, you do have doctors that are nurse practitioners, as well.”
Whatley noted that the “FNP” behind her name stands for “Family Nurse Practitioner,” saying, “Every nurse practitioner has a course of study, and they learn about how to diagnose certain groups of people, and so, my focus is family practice. That’s the coughs, the colds, the flu’s, diabetes, hypertension, all those chronic illnesses, that’s my specialty.”
Whatley added, “And the ‘C’ means certified, so I am board certified, I have met all the requirements, and I took a test…All nurse practitioners today have to be certified. You cannot practice as a nurse practitioner without a master’s degree and without a nursing background, being a registered nurse, and being certified.”
When Whatley asked how many attendees had been seen by a nurse practitioner in the past, almost everyone there raised a hand. Whatley responded that many people in rural Arkansas have been treated by a nurse practitioner but don’t really understand their role and qualifications, so she is always happy to bring that information to the public.
Nurse practitioner training began in the mid-1960s, when Dr. Henry Silver, a Colorado pediatrician, felt like he was not able to meet the treatment demands of all his patients and devised a nurse practitioner (NP) training program at the University of Colorado with great assistance from his nurse, Dr. Loretta Ford.
Read the full story in Friday's March 17 newspaper edition.