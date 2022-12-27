On Tuesday, December 13, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Arkansas Department of Corrections Corporal William Whisenhunt as the Hot Spring County Officer of the Year.
“Corporal Whisenhunt is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I could not be more grateful for Whisenhunt’s dedication as a public servant in Hot Spring County.”
Whisenhunt works at the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.
For the eighth consecutive year, Attorney General Rutledge has honored Officers of the Year from all 75 Arkansas counties, in addition to statewide and regional winners.
“These officers deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication to public safety,” ADC Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said. “We’re proud of their professionalism and commitment to Arkansas families, and we thank them for their service.”
The Division of Community Correction officers honored include:
Agent Jeffery Baumgardner, Area 2
Agent Kenny Kendrick, Area 2
Agent Melissa Stephens, Area 3
Agent George Barnes, Area 12
Officer Ashanti Burris, Area 12
“I couldn’t be more proud of our officers,” said Division of Community Correction Director Jerry Bradshaw. “They have boots on the ground in our communities every day, helping offenders stay on track, thrive and support their families.”
The Division of Correction officers honored include:
Cpl. William Whisenhunt, Ouachita River Correctional Unit, Hot Spring County
Sgt. Tasha Clark, Ester Unit, Jefferson County and Central Region
Sgt. Freddie Childs, Cummins Unit, Lincoln County
“Our officers are too often the unsung heroes of the law enforcement community. They work hard and don’t expect praise,” said Division of Correction Director Dexter Payne. “It is gratifying to see them receive hard-won recognition for using their training to protect and serve.”