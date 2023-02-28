HSC Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner and other deputies will be attending an event at Whiskey Ridge Ranch on March 18, and they invite the public to come out and show support for the sheriff’s office and the local rodeo community while having a whole lot of outdoor fun.
The Whiskey Ridge Ranch will host its first “Trail Ride, Camping & Concert” event of 2023 on Saturday, March 18, at the cattle and equine ranch facility located at 26260 Hwy. 84, near the Interstate-30 exit at Social Hill.
The event is in preparation of the 6th Annual “Racing on the Ridge” 2023 ACWRA Chuckwagon Races, set for May 23-28. Teams planning to join in the May race will be on hand that day for the weigh-in and measurements needed to ensure participation.
Finkbeiner and company will be on hand for a tasty fundraiser featuring “Authentic Tacos & Quesadillas” that will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., courtesy of the Whiskey Rodeo Arena. Proceeds from this portion of the event will directly benefit the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.
Veterinarian Judith Cychol will be there to offer vaccines that ward against Eastern and Western Equine Encephalomyelitis, tetanus, rabies, influenza, West Nile Virus, and Strangles, which is a contagious equine disease of the upper respiratory tract.
