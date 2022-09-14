Tawana Williams with the Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center made a stop by the regularly scheduled meeting of Malvern Area Kiwanis on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at El Parian Mexican Restaurant in Malvern.
Williams came to increase public awareness of her organization’s function in the community and the great need of assistance for children and adults who have been victims of neglect or abuse. Williams recently spoke about similar topics at this month’s Chamber Breakfast at ASUTR, and she will continue to speak at other gatherings around central Arkansas in her role as Awareness Advocate for the center.
“Child abuse is a problem that has been around forever,” Williams said. “It’s not something that is new, but it’s becoming more accepted to be talked about more in the community.”
Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center serves children and their non-offending family members in Hot Spring, Clark, Dallas, Nevada and Pike counties.
As “A Place of Healing and Hope,” the center offers a comprehensive range of services like forensic interviews, mental health therapy, medical exams, victim advocacy, and case management in a safe and nurturing environment.
“Since we opened our doors in 2015, we have served over 1,000 kids and their non-offending family members,” Williams said. “Our main location is in Arkadelphia, and then we have two alternate locations, one being right here in Malvern.”
Places like PDMCSC offer children a comforting place to receive multiple services when they’ve been a victim of abuse and find themselves involved in the varying steps and processes of a legal case. The center is decorated to make children feel safe enough to share their stories.
Williams first talked about how important the role of victim advocate is, and the urgent need for more people willing to take on that role in a child’s case.
“Victim advocacy is a key component for child advocacy centers,” Williams said. “That victim advocate is the person who greets the family when it comes in, kind of gauges what’s going on with this child—in their family, is the parent or caregiver that came in with them supportive, are they not supportive—provide that crisis intervention, help with follow-up services or resources if there’s some additional things this family may need, that victim advocate is that point of contact to connect that child and their family to those services.”
Williams also highlighted the training staff go through to conduct neutral, fact-finding forensic interviews that may be utilized in court.
“The whole idea behind the forensic interview is to reduce the trauma the child has because of telling their stories to multiple different people and multiple different agencies,” Williams said. “When they get that forensic interview, that can be shared with other people on the multidisciplinary team, like law enforcement.”
Forensic interviews also produce a “snapshot” of the victim at the age of the incident, which is helpful because these cases often run a years-long course through the legal system, and it’s important to see and remember the victim at the exact age of disclosure to fully understand the true impact these incidents have on a young victim.
Williams also mentioned the medical exams that the center conducts and pointed out the advantage of being able to provide all these services under one roof, in an environment that victims feel safe and empowered in.
“It’s kind of a one-stop shop,” Williams said. “They don’t have to go to several different places if they need, you know, STD testing, pregnancy testing, just bloodwork, it can be done right there at our center.”
Williams is one of three licensed therapists at the center who provide evidence-based, trauma-focused therapy models and education. The center is a nonprofit organization and thus, all services are provided free of charge.
They rely in large part on funds collected through events such as the upcoming Denim & Diamonds Annual Gala, taking place Oct. 15 in Arkadelphia. Malvern native and MES Gifted and Talented teacher Brigette Williams is the guest speaker at this year’s gala, and the evening will feature fine dining, live music by Unsigned, and incredible items up for auction. Individual tickets are available for $75. For more information about Denim & Diamonds, call 870-403-6879.
Williams shared the fact that as of 2021, there are about 4,800 kids in the foster care system in Arkansas, but the state only has about 1,6000 open foster homes.
“So that tells you that there’s a problem, that’s one of the problems,” Williams said. “So, if you have thought about fostering or helping, or doing something like that, that can be one way to help with this crisis that’s going on in Arkansas, and it’s not just here.”
Williams said another way to help is to be bold and caring enough to have these conversations. She provided a list of educational resources available through the center and suggested that anyone in attendance who belonged to another organization that would be amenable to listening to such a program contact the center for more information.
