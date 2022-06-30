The Malvern Wilson Reunion Committee announced plans to host the 15th Triennial Reunion Aug. 5, 2023.
Committee Chair Edward Green said “COVID caused us to cancel the 2021 Reunion. Now that there is greater access to the vaccine, we are looking forward to 2023.”
Green also said “In addition to the traditional activities such as the Gospelfest, the Block Party, and Sunday in the Park, we are excited about plans to host the traditional Black-Tie banquet at the new Oaklawn Resort in Hot Springs.”
The idea of a reunion was acted on in 1981 with Lillian Beard calling representatives of the classes from the Malvern Colored High School to meet at her home. After a positive interest from each, the idea was put into action with Willie Carroll, elected as chair, Jewell ‘Pete’ Willis, co-chair, Marilyn Bailey, secretary, Exie Carroll, assistant secretary, Val Wright, treasurer and Lillian Beard, corresponding secretary. Most members of the founding committee are now deceased and sorely missed, but founding member, Exie Carroll, is still very much alive and doing well.
The first reunion and homecoming was held in 1983, and has been held every three years, with the exception of the 2021 Reunion, postponed due to the COVID pandemic.
The last Malvern Wilson reunion was held in 2018.
The reunion provides an invitation for everyone to come home.
For more information, contact Edward Green at 501-844-6276 or Marion Gibson at 502-319-0259.