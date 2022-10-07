Several Wilson Intermediate Beta Club students attended Beta Leadership Summit this week. They participated in two sessions where they learned about grit and how to always do their best.
Students will use what they learned to help lead their fellow Beta members this school year. Students completed in three different events including Collaboration Connection, Lead Outside the Box, and Project Proposal.
They were also awarded the Outstanding Leadership award during the Summit.
The students qualified to compete in all three events at National Convention in Louisville, Kentucky in June. Congratulations to Jayda, Aisslyn, Madison, Layla, Kaleigh, Carli, Grayson, Miracle, Kylie, and Aubrey!