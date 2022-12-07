Coraima Hernandez, 23, of Hot Springs, was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Wednesday before a judge at the Garland County Courthouse in Hot Springs, for her involvement in the 2020 fatal shooting of Hot Springs Police Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire.
Hernandez’s boyfriend at the time, Kayvon Ward, 24, shot and killed Scrimshire after a struggle ensued outside a vehicle during a routine traffic stop on March 10, 2020.
Ward was found guilty July 29 of this year of 1st degree murder, and of the aggravated assault of Officer Anthony Larkin, who arrived on the scene that evening to assist his fellow officer.
On the evening of March 10, 2020, Scrimshire pulled a vehicle over initially for running a stop sign, whereupon Ward, the driver, was found to have an unrestrained child in the back seat. Ward also had no driver’s license or identification on him and gave Scrimshire a fake name and date of birth when asked for that information.
Scrimshire was concerned for the child in the back, who had been riding without the required safety seat, and he allowed Ward to call Hernandez, his girlfriend and the mother of the child, to the scene to take charge of the minor. As soon as Hernandez arrived at the location on Kenwood Street where the vehicle had been pulled over, Ward attempted to exit the vehicle, despite being previously told to stay put.
A struggle between the suspect and the officers began, and Hernandez inserted herself into the fight shortly afterward, screaming in protest, tugging and flailing violently at the officers. Hernandez’s interference allowed Ward to escape Larkin’s grasp, after which Ward fled on foot a short distance before turning back and firing upon the officers, causing Scrimshire’s death.
Ward received two life sentences after a trial by jury that lasted about two weeks. Ward and Hernandez were both initially charged with capital murder, but after Ward dodged the death penalty and was found guilty of the lesser charge, and after careful consideration with local law enforcement and the victim’s family, Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence and others involved decided to offer Hernandez the plea offer.
“I believe if [Hernandez] had not arrived at the scene and became involved, we would have had a very different situation and outcome,” Lawrence stated, according to a report today in The Sentinel Record. She went on to state that the prosecution had hoped evidence that Hernandez knew Ward had a gun in his possession would arise at Ward’s trial, but seeing as it didn’t, the prosecution team were concerned that a jury might not unanimously agree that Hernandez had such knowledge prior to the incident.
“There is an affirmative defense that prevents a conviction on a person that does not know that their accomplice has a gun,” she said, according to the report. “These charges are the ones that we could prove at a jury trial beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Hernandez’s 34-year sentence was determined after she pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of second-degree battery and received six consecutive years per count. An additional 10 years was tacked on for one count of hindering apprehension. She was also barred by court order from any future contact with the victims’ families.