The City of Malvern Animal Shelter needs your help.
The shelter is over capacity, and they need more people within the community to come claim these awesome, sweet, loving animals that are patiently waiting for their forever homes.
Check out the City of Malvern Animal Shelter Facebook page to see cute pics of animals that are currently available for adoption.
If you can’t adopt, you can always donate food or other helpful supplies. They are always in need of Pedigree dog food, which can be delivered to their facility located at 2625 Canine Dr. in Malvern. Call 501-304-0000 for more information.
And be sure to keep your pet indoors, in a fenced area, or on a leash while in city limits. If your pet is lost or stolen, be sure to check with the shelter to see if they’ve been located or turned in to shelter officials or other local animal advocacy organizations.