A 12-year-old boy drowned in Lake Ouachita early Sunday morning, according to local authorities.
A report of the missing youth, who was last seen in the water, came in to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office the morning of July 23. Piney Fire Department got the call as well, at approximately 7:32 a.m that morning. Piney firefighters arrived on scene by boat with three divers and other personnel.
Multiple other agencies responded to the incident, including LifeNet, the Jessieville Fire Dept., the Army Corps. of Engineers, Arkansas Game & Fish. Authorities said the boy was found “in the upper lake area near the Brady Mountain campgrounds” at approximately 9:45 a.m., according to an article by the Hot Springs Sentinel Record.
The Garland County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene a little after 10 a.m. No word on the boy’s identity or other circumstances surrounding the incident.