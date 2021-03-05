Tuesday the election staff met during a brief Hot Spring County Election Commissioners meeting at the Election Office Building to discuss preparations for the upcoming school board elections in May and November.
During the meeting, Jim Houpt, chairman of the HSC election commissioners officially resigned as chairman and the committee accepted his resignation. Election commissioner Walt Grant appointed Jerry Craycraft as the new chairman to replace Houpt. Terry McDermott was appointed by the Republican Party to serve as a new HSC election commissioner.
