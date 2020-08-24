New Malvern High School front entrance pic.

The front entrance of the new remodeled Malvern High School.

 Gerren Smith

The new remodeled Malvern High School officially opened it's doors this morning to welcome back teachers and students to begin the 2020-2021 school year. The Malvern School District is thrilled to provide a significant venue for students and staff to strive for excellence in education. 

Tags

Recommended for you