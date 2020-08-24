The new remodeled Malvern High School officially opened it's doors this morning to welcome back teachers and students to begin the 2020-2021 school year. The Malvern School District is thrilled to provide a significant venue for students and staff to strive for excellence in education.
New Malvern High School welcome back teachers, students
