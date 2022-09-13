ASU Three Rivers Cheese Dip'n Competition pic.

 ASUTR's Trio program is excited to announce about hosting its 1st Annual cheese dip and salsa competition on ASU Three River’s campus this Saturday, September 17th, from 2 – 5 p.m. September is Hunger Awareness month so what better way to raise funds than to eat all the cheese dip and salsa (for our lactose friends) that you can stand.  The proceeds will benefit ASUTR’s TRiO and Eagle Outreach Pantry. There will be activities for kids, adults, a DJ, and a lively competition to determine whose dip is the best based upon a people’s choice and judges’ choice.

