ASUTR's Trio program is excited to announce about hosting its 1st Annual cheese dip and salsa competition on ASU Three River’s campus this Saturday, September 17th, from 2 – 5 p.m. September is Hunger Awareness month so what better way to raise funds than to eat all the cheese dip and salsa (for our lactose friends) that you can stand. The proceeds will benefit ASUTR’s TRiO and Eagle Outreach Pantry. There will be activities for kids, adults, a DJ, and a lively competition to determine whose dip is the best based upon a people’s choice and judges’ choice.
1st Annual ASU Three Rivers Cheese Dip'n Competition set Saturday September 17
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- A look back at the 2022 HSC Fair and Livestock Show
- Local fire departments receive AFG awards
- 1st Annual ASU Three Rivers Cheese Dip'n Competition set Saturday September 17
- BHS tennis capture victories singles and doubles competition against Murfreesboro and Fountain Lake
- Lady Leopards soar victorious in road victory against Waldron
- Norris leads Lady Lions to victory, Lions capture runner-up honors
- MHS golfers return to competition at DeGray
- Did someone ask for more fair pics?
Popular Content
Articles
- No. 5 Leopards shine for 3-0 start; Simmons ignites for 6 TDs in huge home-opener victory against Lakeside, 48-28
- Panthers dominant in the Rock, take down Eagles
- Bismarck prevails against Poyen 45-0 in home-opener
- Minor killed in Labor Day crash in HSC
- 2022 HSC Fair underway
- Pioneer Day at the HSC Museum set for Friday, Sept. 23
- Did someone ask for more fair pics?
- More pics from the 2022 HSC Fair & Livestock Show
- Morgan Anderson Memorial Softball Tournament set for Sept. 10
- MDR commends carriers for their dedicated service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted:
Multimedia
special section featured
special section featured