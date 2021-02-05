The COVID-19 death toll in Hot Spring County has reached 67. Sixty deaths have been confirmed and seven remain probable, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There have been a total of 4,529 COVID-19 cases in the county with 4,137 being confirmed and 4,228 recoveries have been reported.
According to the latest update, 234 cases are listed as active.
In his daily update, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that there was 2,469 additional cases and 24 additional deaths reported statewide.
With this increase, the state has surpassed 5,000 COVID-19-related deaths.
Hutchinson also noted in the update that 815 people are hospitalized and 145 are currently on ventilators.
"The best news today is that our hospitalizations decreased by 69; but it is disappointing that our deaths because of COVID-19 have now exceeded 5,000 Arkansans. Our heart goes out to those families who have lost loved ones. All of this is a reminder that our actions make a difference,” Hutchinson said.
Top counties for new cases include Pulaski with 349, Garland with 203, Benton with 178, Washington with 154 and Faulkner with 124.