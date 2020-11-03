Current voter totals as reported by the Arkansas Secretary of the State's office:
Totals will be updated as they become available.
U.S. Senate
Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. 382,731 votes (33.34 percent)
Tom Cotton 765,212 votes (66.66 percent)
U.S. Congress District 4
Bruce Westerman 187,145votes (69.71 percent)
William H. Hanson 73,843 votes (27.51 percent)
Frank Gilbert 7,480 votes (2.79 percent)
State District Judge District 33
Billy Jack Gibson 10,041 votes (50.73 percent)
Jace Roberts 9,753 votes (49.27 percent)
State Senate District 13
Sen. Alan Clark 26,002 (75.27 percent)
Brandon Overly 8,543 votes (24.73 percent)
State Representative District 15
Ken Bragg 11,059 votes (84.93 percent)
Wayne Williams 1,962 votes (15.07 percent)
State Representative District 26
Rick McClure 8,305 votes (71.71 percent)
Joyce Schimenti 3,277 votes (28.29 percent)
Constable Prairie
Donnie Stephenson 111 votes (24.03 percent)
David Thomason 351 votes (75.97 percent)
Issue 1
For 634,282 votes (55.28 percent)
Against 513,184 votes (44.72 percent)
Issue 2
For 622,454 (55.31 percent)
Against 502,922 (44.69 percent)
Issue 3
For 483,576 (44.04 percent)
Against 614,477 (55.96 percent)