Virginia Cardin has worked at the Hot Spring County Museum for 40 years. She remembers when the Bank of Malvern first donated the Jacob Boyle House to the city in 1979. “This house used to sit on the other side of the street,” Cardin stated.
The house originally sat opposite its current address of 302 E. 3rd St., but when the bank bought the property and decided to turn it into a parking lot, no one wanted to see such a beautiful residence, standing since 1892, demolished.
The home where Boyle and his wife raised their nine children was moved to a lot across the street and donated to the city for use as a local museum. Years later, two other old log family cabins joined the neighborhood when they were also donated to the museum commission: the 1876 Hughes Log Cabin and the 1868 Gibbs Log Cabin, both now settled in the back behind the main house.
