Over the weekend, another COVID-19-related death was reported in Hot Spring County bringing the total to 28. Twenty-six have been confirmed and two remain probable, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Hot Spring County has had 1,957 total cases —1,944 confirmed and 13 probable. Of those, 71 are active — 68 confirmed and three probable. There have been 1,858 recovered — 1,850 confirmed and eight probable.
In the past 24 hours, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 417 new COVID-19 cases.
With the additional cases reported statewide, the number of active cases is at 6,922 with 524 people being hospitalized.
“Today we are reminded that more cases leads to increased hospitalizations. The number of hospitalized is too high. While it is manageable, it’s important to slow the spread of this virus to keep people out of the hospital because of COVID-19,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
There were also 22 more deaths bringing the state’s total to 1,447, according to Hutchinson’s daily update.
Since March, there have been 87,430 total cases and 79,052 recoveries.