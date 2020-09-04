U.S. Flag pic.

AmeriCorps VISTA members will lead volunteers in patriotic acts of service to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks during the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance. Volunteers will hold a 9/11 Day of Service in downtown Malvern, joining hundreds of thousands of citizens across the country in this American tradition. Read more details in Fridays September 4 MDR newspaper edition. 

