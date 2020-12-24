For the holiday season several local families received food supplies and gifts during the 2020 Annual Christmas Drug Court program drive-through event Monday at the Second Baptist Church parking lot.
Honorable Circuit Judge Chris E Williams, Seventh Judicial District—First Division mentioned the gifts and presents that were distributed Monday for families who are involved in the program came from donations from several generous and giving people from the community. Read more in Wednesdays December 23 MDR newspaper edition.