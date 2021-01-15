ADC logo

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, an inmate was found dead at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit today. 

Staff reportedly located Marshall Curry, 32,  hanging in a locked single-man cell. Correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse and the inmate was pronounced dead at 6:57 a.m. 

Curry was reportedly serving a 25-year sentence out of Pulaski County for rape. 

Arkansas State Police were immediately notified and will be conducting a death investigation. The Division of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation into the death as well, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction. 

