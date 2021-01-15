According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, an inmate was found dead at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit today.
Staff reportedly located Marshall Curry, 32, hanging in a locked single-man cell. Correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse and the inmate was pronounced dead at 6:57 a.m.
Curry was reportedly serving a 25-year sentence out of Pulaski County for rape.
Arkansas State Police were immediately notified and will be conducting a death investigation. The Division of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation into the death as well, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.