Suspect Brion Brown

If you or anyone you know has any information on the whereabouts of Brion Brown (pictured above), call the local authorities.

 Photo special to MDR by Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office
The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department released the following information yesterday:
HOT SPRING COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE
March 17, 2022
The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department began a homicide investigation Thursday, March 10, around midnight, after a Deputy was dispatched to an unresponsive male in the vicinity of Jones Road and Pickett Trail. The deputy notified command staff and investigators, who responded to the scene and completed the crime scene investigation.
The victim's car was located early Friday morning abandoned near Sulpher Springs Road and Malvern City Limits. The vehicle was recovered and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for processing.
The victim was identified as Daylan Ross, 18, of Malvern.
The Criminal Investigation Division began conducting interviews Friday Morning and had identified a suspect by early that evening. The suspect was identified as Brion Brown, 19, of Malvern.
Patrol Deputies were tasked with locating witnesses who were located by officers from Hot Spring County, Malvern, and Rockport, who coordinated their efforts to locate them quickly. The witnesses were interviewed late Friday Evening. The investigation continued throughout the weekend with continued interviews, evidence collection, and video surveillance footage recovered from various locations.
On Wednesday, March 16, a probable cause affidavit was signed and submitted to the Hot Spring County Prosecuting Attorney, who issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The investigation is continuing, and the Sheriff's Department would like to thank its deputies and investigators for their diligent efforts, along with the Malvern Police Department, Rockport Police Department, Hot Spring County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and numerous citizens who have assisted in providing information during the course of this investigation.
If you or anyone you know have information on the whereabouts of Brion Brown please contact your local law enforcement agency(ies).
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff Mike Cash
 
 
For continuing coverage, pick up the Malvern Daily Record.

Tags

Recommended for you