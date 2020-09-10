During his daily briefing today, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Baptist Health System will be assisting the Arkansas Department of Health with testing. He said this will increase the state’s testing capacity by 20 percent. Read more details in Thursdays September 10 MDR newspaper edition.
Baptist to assist with testing; PCR, antigen new cases near 500
Latest Headlines
- Battle of the Hot Spring County/Grant County rivals: Lions look to bounce back against Indians
- Battle of the Hot Spring County rivals week 2: Beavers visit Panthers
- Leopards back on the road against Lake Hamilton
- Malvern volleyball hosts Mena at Leopard Center
- Baptist to assist with testing; PCR, antigen new cases near 500
- Malvern Council OKs 3 items for upcoming meeting
- Honoring our heroes on 9/11
- Rockport special election results
Popular Content
Articles
- Leopards defeat Beavers in close bout
- Rape suspect turns self in to authorities
- Tribe goes 2-0 in shutout victory against Drew Central 35-0
- Ranked Panthers 2-0, edge Lions in close rivalry showdown 28-20
- Rockport special election results
- MDR Athlete of the Week: Ced Simmons
- Jr. Beavers get the win over Jr. Cubs 21-20
- Two Arrested
- Malvern JV volleyball team falls to CMA
- Election Day today for Rockport special election
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.