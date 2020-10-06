Bridge deck repairs to the Tanner Street overpass require temporary lane closures on Interstate 30 near Malvern, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Weather permitting, crews will close the eastbound inside lane of Interstate 30 at the Highway 84 Exit (Exit 97) near Malvern from 8 a.m. October 7 through 4 p.m. October 9. The lane will remain closed for the duration of this work.
Traffic will be controlled by advanced warning signs traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.