Tuesday, May 25, the Central Arkansas Development Council will have its emergency food distribution in Hot Spring County at the Arkansas State University Three Rivers campus located at 1 College Circle in Malvern.
According to information released by Chief Executive Officer Randy Morris, CADC will be distributing nearly 9,200 food boxes that will contain more than 50 pounds of food.
The distribution process is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Read more details in Saturday's May 22 MDR newspaper edition.