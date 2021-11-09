Courthouse Christmas Committee members met Wednesday to review plans for the upcoming “Christmas on the Courthouse Square” event. The celebration will take place on Dec. 9 in downtown Malvern, centered around the Hot Spring County Courthouse.
Started in 2019, the annual Christmas event was skipped last holiday season but will host a variety of fantastic fun this year. The holiday festivities will include Christmas caroling with the kids, free hot chocolate for all, free wagon rides, a live nativity scene, a parade down Main Street that will begin at the courthouse, and a most anticipated visit by Santa and his trusty elves.
