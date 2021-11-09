tree

Pictured are Stephanie Collie and Rachel Brosh putting the final touches on the gigantic Christmas tree outside of the Hot Spring County Courthouse. The Courthouse Lawn has been in the process of Christmasification for two weeks.

 Photo by Virginia Pitts.

Courthouse Christmas Committee members met Wednesday to review plans for the upcoming “Christmas on the Courthouse Square” event. The celebration will take place on Dec. 9 in downtown Malvern, centered around the Hot Spring County Courthouse.

Started in 2019, the annual Christmas event was skipped last holiday season but will host a variety of fantastic fun this year. The holiday festivities will include Christmas caroling with the kids, free hot chocolate for all, free wagon rides, a live nativity scene, a parade down Main Street that will begin at the courthouse, and a most anticipated visit by Santa and his trusty elves.

Read the full story in Tuesday's Nov. 9 newspaper edition.

