This Saturday, the Malvern Downtown Development Corporation with the Hot Spring County Conversations—Malvern Beautification Action Team and the City of Rockport will be hosting its annual Malvern Quarterly Clean-Up from at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The event is sponsored by Keep Arkansas Beautiful.
The clean up project involves several areas in downtown Malvern and Rockport— amongst other target places and sites in the county.
If inclement weather occurs Saturday Casey mentioned the event will be postponed and rescheduled to next weekend. She said people can check out the Main Street Malvern Facebook page for updates or last minute information pertaining to details about the quarterly cleanup.
Malvern Downtown Development Board President Dara Casey emphasized she will not know a specific decision to reschedule until the night before or the morning on the day of the event.
For more information, please contact Casey at 501-802-0213 or Rockport Mayor Ruth Ann Crites at 501-332-8700.
Read more details Thursdays March 11 MDR newspaper edition.