In honor of the Independence Day holiday, several 4th of July celebrations are planned for the community to enjoy in Malvern.
The First Southern Baptist Church along with the Magnet Cove Fire Department is sponsoring a 4th of July Celebration with food, fellowship, fireworks and live music. The event is on July 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. located at 142 Magnet Cove School RD.
The Malvern Downtown Development Corporation will be celebrating a free Independence Day Festival July 3 hosted at Centennial Park beginning at noon until 8 p.m.
There will be food trucks, vendors, a car show with fireworks and live music entertainment—featuring "DJ Iceman", "Psychedlic Velocity" and "Dino D." Free vendor spaces are being made available for the festival. Vendors are requested with free 10x10 space, one vendor per multi-level marketing companies—with limited space available.
