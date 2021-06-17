Thanks to a collaborate effort of county and city officials, as well as, the county’s Economic Development Corporation and a large grant construction of infrastructure is currently underway at the county’s Industrial Park site in hopes of spurring more growth in the county.
In 2019, the county was awarded a $1.15 million grant for the project with the county and the city of Malvern pitching in an additional $350,000 each. The Hot Spring County EDC also added $100,000 for the project.
The site located just off of Interstate 30 is approximately 110 acres.
“In the times we live in now, if you’re not ‘shovel ready’ industries will move on beyond you,” said County Judge Dennis Thornton.
Officials are currently in negotiations with representatives DL Factory Holdings LLC to purchase a tract on the site.
More information is featured in the June 15th edition of the Malvern Daily Record.