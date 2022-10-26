ADC service

Stacy Bates performs many duties for the city of Malvern and is always on the go, but the one duty that probably keeps her the busiest is her role as Community Services Coordinator.

As part of that program, she often heralds inmates from the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections (ADC) Ouachita River Unit around to the many parks and outdoor recreation areas in Malvern, to perform countless cleaning and maintenance chores.

Tags

Recommended for you