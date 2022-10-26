Stacy Bates performs many duties for the city of Malvern and is always on the go, but the one duty that probably keeps her the busiest is her role as Community Services Coordinator.
As part of that program, she often heralds inmates from the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections (ADC) Ouachita River Unit around to the many parks and outdoor recreation areas in Malvern, to perform countless cleaning and maintenance chores.
Bates said many people in Malvern are unaware what all these inmates do for the city’s beautification and critical maintenance efforts. The city’s budget is always of concern, as it is in most other municipalities, so Bates feels the labor these people contribute as part of their required community service should be acknowledged and appreciated.
“I utilize ADC three days a week, and during the summer ADC does so much in these parks, all of them,” Bates said. “Without ADC, I don’t think we could keep up. I don’t think the community realizes it.”
Bates and her crew often do special projects and regular cleaning at several locations around the city, including Centennial Park, near the downtown district; Malvern City Park, right beside the HSC Fairgrounds; Cherry Park, at the corner of Cherry Lane and Glover Street; River Park, off Tanner Street under I-30; and Paradise Park, on the other side of the river along E. Hwy 171.
“We clean. We clean, clean, clean,” Bates shared. “During the summer, that is my main focus, is I’m at a park with ADC.” The task is often more daunting than it should be, because some less conscientious visitors to our local parks spend hours enjoying the outdoor space but can’t be bothered to lift a lid on a trash can to properly dispose of their refuse.
Bates documents the work the ADC crew does with before & after photographs and written notes. She submits these photos and documentation in a monthly report to the City Council. She said Mayor Weldon done a lot in the last couple years to improve and beautify the city parks, but along with those improvements comes more visitors and more trash to deal with, and more periodic upkeep that needs to be done.
“You know, people have a problem with the prison being here, some do, some don’t but they don’t realize—they contribute a lot to the city,” Bates said. “ We clean ditches out, they’ve been doing a lot of work at the [Malvern Animal] Shelter for me, I take them just about everywhere.”
Bates said she and the ADC crew are constantly mowing, weed-eating, cleaning ditches, blowing leaves, and performing other duties in service to the city’s outdoor recreation spots. “I mean, we keep all the parks up to snuff,” Bates said.
The morning Bates and this reporter spoke, the inmates were busy cleaning up trash at a local area cul-de-sac just past the river bridge on Tanner Street.
“I have them there today cleaning that up, because it’s a disaster,” Bates said. “Cars go down there, eat their lunch, whatever, ok, I’m fine with that. But there’s trash cans down there, and they don’t know what a trash can is.”
This local hangout area along the river is a picture of natural beauty that is freely open to the public, but litterbugs who visit the area spoil the spot for everyone else.
“It would blow your mind at the trash and the filth,” Bates shared. “I’ll take ADC down there and we’ll clean it all up, but give it two weeks.”
Cleaning up this area is left to the city, at taxpayer expense, so the work being done through ADC’s Community Service program is a great boon for Malvern.
“I am so thankful for ADC,” Bates said. “I mean, we have a very good working relationship, they do for the city, of course the city does for them, you know we help them anytime they need us, we just have a really, really good relationship.”
Bates provides lunch or special snacks for the crew when she can, but more than that, she treats them with respect and genuinely appreciates their efforts.
“I understand they’re inmates, but they’re still humans,” Bates said. “None of us are perfect.”