The state has received an additional 11,300 negative COVID-19 test results after determining one of the commercial labs was only sending positive PCR test results and not negative. Many of the tests were for Benton and Washington counties, which will affect the positivity rates for those counties. Read more details in Tuesdays September 1 MDR newspaper edition.
Correction adds more than 11,000 negative results
Latest Headlines
- Race held for fallen officer
- Correction adds more than 11,000 negative results
- Congratulations! England awarded scholarship
- Early voting begins today for Rockport special election
- Maintenance work requires lane closure near Rockport
- Arkansas Division of Correction inmate pronounced dead
- State Farm Insurance donation to Cup of Water food pantry for HSC
- Panthers' offense surge to impressive 29-point victory against Rattlers 67-38 on senior night
Popular Content
Articles
- Arkansas Division of Correction inmate pronounced dead
- A Different Kind of Welcome: Despite pandemic, classrooms open for first day of school
- Groups come together to feed the homeless
- Local authorities capture wanted sex offender
- Hughes talks high impact laws in special education
- Tropical storm Laura damage reports in Hot Spring County
- Task Force forming in Hot Spring County
- Lions claw their way to victory against Eagles
- Entergy: Important storm and outage information
- Tribe dominate Dragons in season-opener 40-8
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.