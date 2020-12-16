The Malvern City Council held its final monthly council meeting of 2020 Monday via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online.
During the meeting, the council approved several items of new business that included five resolutions. The council agreed to accept a resolution stating commitment to additional 2020 Capital Improvement Bond payment; accepted a resolution adopting 2021 City Budget; accepted a resolution adopting the 2021 Water and Sewer Department Budget; accepted a resolution conveying Morrison Park to Malvern Public Schools; and accepted a resolution adopting changes to Malvern Police Department policy manual.
Read more details from the council meeting in Wednesdays December 16 MDR newspaper edition.