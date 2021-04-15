During their regular monthly meeting Monday, the Malvern City Council approved several items of old and new business via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online.
The Malvern City Council meets every first and second Monday of each month. The public can visit the city of Malvern website at www.malvernar.gov and Facebook page for updates and to find the link to tune in online while meetings are streamed live.
For more details on what order of business the council discussed and voted read Thursdays April 15 MDR newspaper edition.