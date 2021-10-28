Dara Casey, President of the Malvern Downtown Development Corporation, welcomed Ed Kim from the Amtrak corporate office to Malvern on Monday, Oct. 18, to officially wrap up a long-awaited lighting project at the train station platform on East 1st Street.
Casey has worked tirelessly to bring more lighting to the Malvern station for nearly three years, and her diligence and dedication finally paid off when workers finished upgrades to existing fixtures and installed new temporary lights on the platform that day.
