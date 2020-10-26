Over the weekend, an additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Hot Spring County bringing the total to 34. Thirty-two have been confirmed and two are probable, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
In total, Hot Spring County has had 2,190 cumulative cases of COVID-19 with 120 active cases.
More than 2,000 recoveries have been reported.
Statewide, there have been 106,115 total COVID-19 cases and 1,812 total deaths.
Of the total deaths, 683 have been nursing home deaths and 49 have been correctional facilities deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.