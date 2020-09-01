ExpressVote machine pic.

ExpressVote machine

 Gerren Smith

Today, early voting begins for Rockport registered voters to vote in the Rockport special election pertaining to increase the sales and use tax by one percent at the Hot Spring County Election Office—located at 230 W. Second Street in Malvern. Early voting is scheduled Sept.1 through 4 —hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Read more in Tuesdays September 1 MDR newspaper edition.

