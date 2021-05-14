Early voting has begun for the 2021 school board elections for Bismarck, Glen Rose, and Malvern school districts and the millage for Ouachita School District at the Hot Spring County Election Office building located at 230 W. Second Street in Malvern.
During early voting, registered voters may vote from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the HSC election office. Dates for early voting are May 11 through 14 and May 17.
Election Day is May 18.
Read more story details in Fridays May 14 MDR newspaper edition.