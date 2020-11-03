Voting during the 2020 General Election ends today. Polls will closed at 7:30 p.m.
Registered voters in Hot Spring County can vote at any of the following locations:
•Bismarck Methodist Church at 7075 Hwy 7 in Bismarck.
•First Southern Baptist Church at 142 Magnet School Rd. in Malvern.
•Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church at 928 Traskwood Rd. in Malvern.
•Riverside Baptist Church at 151 Schoolhouse Dr. in Donaldson.
•Hot Spring County Fairgrounds in Malvern.
Once the polls close, the public is invited by Hot Spring County election officials to join a Zoom meeting to view election results.
To join the call visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2473770709.
The meeting ID is 247 377 0709.
Results will also be posted when available on the Malvern Daily Record website and Facebook page.