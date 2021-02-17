There is the potential for mandatory forced outages in the next few hours if the demand does not decrease, and customers across the state should be prepared to have controlled outages for what we hope will be no more than 60 minutes per customer until the power demand is reduced. Limiting the use of large appliances and lowering the thermostat on heating units now can greatly impact the number and length of forced outages, according to Brandi Hinkle, communications specialist for Entergy.
Mandatory forced outages will decrease the likelihood of widespread outages and long-term damages to the bulk electric system. Circuits serving emergency facilities or where loss of service presents significant risk to public safety and health will be high priority to maintain power.
"We appreciate your patience and cooperation. Please know Entergy Arkansas will work to restore power as quickly as we can safely do so," Hinkle said.
Visit www.Entergy.com/StormCenter for more information.