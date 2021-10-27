An 82-year-old man who resides at right outside of Malvern takes pride in his yard. He is constantly tending it, mowing, pulling weeds, trying to maintain the neat landscape all on his own.
When he pulled up to his house back in July and saw strangers in his driveway cutting down the trees along his fence, he was shocked, irritated, and confused.
The strangers were from Entergy. They were there to “cut the trees”, they said, and then they told the resident that he could “let” them cut the trees, or they would proceed to do it anyway.
