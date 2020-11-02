Today is the final day of early voting. Voters can cast their ballots until 5 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds or at Bismarck Methodist Church located at 7075 Hwy. 7 in Bismarck.
Any registered voter in Hot Spring County may vote at either location.
Voting centers will be open on Tuesday, Election Day, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Registered voters in Hot Spring County can vote at any of the following locations on Election Day:
•Bismarck Methodist Church at 7075 Hwy 7 in Bismarck.
•First Southern Baptist Church at 142 Magnet School Rd. in Malvern.
•Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church at 928 Traskwood Rd. in Malvern.
•Riverside Baptist Church at 151 Schoolhouse Dr. in Donaldson.
Hot Spring County Fairgrounds in Malvern.