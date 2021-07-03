The THV 11 and Arkansas Food Bank Summer Cereal Drive provides non-perishable breakfast items that are both nutritious and kid-friendly for children and families in Central Arkansas who would otherwise go without the most important meal of the day - breakfast. The summer cereal drive provides food assistance for children in 33 central Arkansas counties including Hot Spring County.
Sponsors for the Cereal Drive include Teeter Motor Co., Coffee Records, Farmers Bank & Trust, Sykes, West Fraser, Thompson Transportation, Black Corley Owens & Hughes Architects, ACME Brick, Arvest Bank, and Arauco Prime Line.
Read more details in Thursday's July 1 MDR newspaper edition.