After the winter weather storm events caused heavy snow and icy situations throughout the state, the Malvern Fire Department continues to stay busy in the act of duty. Recently, the firefighters quickly responded to a structure fire Monday night around 11:15 p.m. on Sun Street in the 100 block in Malvern.
According to Chief Jeremy Harper, crews were able to secure the fire that was contained to one room in the house. Harper mentioned occupants had evacuated the house and no injuries were reported. Crews secured the scene around 12:30 a.m.
Harper added the cause of the fire is still under investigation. For more details, read Wednesday February 24 MDR newspaper edition.