Sixth-generation farmer and Friendship native Mickey Shaffer has worked on the family farm all his life. He said that even when his parents moved him to Texas for a short time when he was little, they’d travel back to the homestead in Friendship every week or two to visit his grandparents and help out with the never-ending chores. He fondly recalled that he never missed a single summer working the land.
Shaffer’s family farm was inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program on Friday, Nov. 5, at the State Capitol in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward were on hand to assist in inducting 32 family farms from around the state who met the criteria for inclusion.
