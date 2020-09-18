Free Flu Shot logo pic.

Next week is “Mass Flu Week,” and the Hot Spring County Health Unit will be giving free flu shots—drive-through only on September 21 through 25 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 2204 E. Sullenburger Street in Malvern.  The flu shot is available at no cost and must bring an insurance card if you have one. For more information, the public may call 501-332-6759.

