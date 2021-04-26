The Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas committee has planned a Dorey's drive-through fish fry fundraiser for May 13 beginning at 11 a.m until 1 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds.
The committee will accept donations at any time for the event.
Donations may be sent to Committee Member Tony Jenkins with Malvern Insurance at 1009 S Main or contact Hot Spring County Chief Deputy Treasurer Glorie Thornton, who also serves on the committee, at 501-627-4547.
Read more details in Saturdays April 24 MDR newspaper edition.