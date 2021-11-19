Local resident Heather Keen will be appearing on ABC’s long-running hit game show “Wheel of Fortune” this Friday, Nov. 19. Keen is a Glen Rose native, graduating high school in 2011. She and her husband, Jarrod, also a Glen Rose native, still reside there with their son, Noah.
Keen said she has been a fan of the game show since she was young. “I watched it growing up with my family, I’m part of the Wheel Watchers Club,” she said.
She got her chance to audition when her employer sponsored a Wheelmobile recruiting event a couple of years ago. The Wheelmobile is a 36-foot long Winnebago that show producers send all over the country in search of contestants, holding public auditions for those who are eager to be on the show.
Read more details in Thursday's Nov. 18 newspaper edition.