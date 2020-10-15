With Halloween just weeks away several events are planned for the community in Malvern. But this year's spookiest, scariest fun holiday will be celebrated differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon has emphasized to the public to continue following safety guidelines and protocol procedures enforced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson of wearing face coverings and social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
the Malvern Police Department with the Malvern Fire Department and LifeNet, EMS will host a drive-through Halloween event and hand out candy for the public at the new police station located on 110 N Main St. October 31. The event is from 5:30 until 7 p.m.
Other Halloween events taking place in Malvern on Saturday, Oct. 31 include— Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church hosting a trunk or treat from 6 until 8 p.m.; Malvern Cruise Nite hosting its first trunk or treat from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the old bowling alley lot, located at 1400 E
Ave. in Malvern; and the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library is hosting a trick or treat from 10 a.m. until noon. The public can stop by the library for a special treat and a chance to take a picture in front of the Great Pumpkin Patch backdrop.
For a pre-Halloween night event Oct. 30, Salt Life Church is hosting a trunk or treat from 4 until 7 p.m. at 26188 Hwy. 67. Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center will also be hosting a drive-through trick or treat event beginning at 4:30 Oct. 30 at the center.