The Henson Benson Foundation presented a $2,500 donation to Harvest of Hope Food for Kids , which began 10 years ago to feed hungry children in Hot Spring County. According to the Board Chair, Penny Gassman, the donation will help pay for the cost of the Food for Kids Backpack program, also funded through the Arkansas Foodbank. The backpack program serves 240 Hot Spring County school children with ‘kid friendly’ food each Friday for the weekend.
The Henson Benson Foundation was established in 2010 by Samuel G. Benson, MD, Ph.D, a visionary physician-scientist and humanitarian whose heritage is a remarkable family from the Hot Spring County region of Arkansas. Marion Gibson, the HB Foundation Board President noted that the Foundation promotes and funds activities that unify the community, and inspire the concept of giving back to society.