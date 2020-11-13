Community dinners that usually take place on Thanksgiving and Christmas have been canceled because of COVID-19.
These community dinners are organized by John Allan Funk and fellow members of First United Methodist Church in Malvern.
The church, with the help of several community sponsors, has been hosting the dinners for more than 10 years.
"The number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase and many of us now know people who are directly affected by this pandemic. We do not feel that we can ensure volunteer safety, which is our utmost concern," according to a statement made by Pastor Troy Conrad.
The church also decided to suspend in-person worship until the end of November.
"I also am very concerned about in person worship services. Even though I can confidently say that our policies and the work of the Trustees have made our buildings some of the safest places imaginable, we still have risks that we cannot plan for," Conrad wrote.