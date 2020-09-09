9/11 HSC mural

A mural honoring the heroes of 9/11 and today sits at the Ritz Theater parking lot waiting for the communities hand prints.

Honor our heroes of 9/11 and today with your personalized hand print. Come out Thursday to the parking lot beside the Ritz Theatre from 4:30 to 6 pm to put your hand prints on a board honoring these heroes. The temporary mural will be on location through Monday when it will move to the courthouse.

9/11 HSC mural 2

